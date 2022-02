Owasso Fire Department responding to a house fire near North 129th East Avenue and East 86th Street North

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Fire Department [OFD] responded to a house fire near North 129th East Avenue and East 86th Street North Saturday.

The residents are reportedly out of the home safely, but a family pet went missing, according to Lt. Nick Boatman of the Owasso Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group