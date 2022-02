Its’ the United States men’s hockey team vs. Germany Sunday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in an early morning broadcast for American fans (which will re-air in the evening on TV as well). This is the final game of the prelims for Team USA on their men’s ice hockey schedule, following games against China and Canada. Sunday’s game will air on TV via USA Network and be streamed live on Peacock in the morning. It will also be replayed in the afternoon on TV via USA Network. Fans can watch every event at the Winter Olympics live via Peacock. This game can also be streamed via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO