A man rescued after falling at Palm Springs Aerial Tram

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
The Riverside County Fire Department rescued a man tonight after being called to an inaccessible rescue.

According to Cal Fire, an adult male fell approximately seventy-five feet over the embankment at the top of the Palm Spring Aerial Tramway. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m.

Firefighters had to create a roping system to safely rescue the man. They managed to bring him to safety. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

