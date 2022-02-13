Weekend Rewind: Area track, swim stars earn state gold; grapplers qualify for state

A look at a busy weekend of high school sports as indoor track and swimming crowned state champions, and state qualifiers determined in wrestling.

Indoor track and field

Class 1A/2A

The Mountain Island Charter boys indoor track team claimed the 1A/2A state championship, outrunning Cummings by eight points on Friday.

Trevin Moyer set new 1A/2A state meet records in the 55-meter (6.25 seconds) and 500-meter (1:05.31) dashes. He was later named the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer.

The team’s 4x200-meter relay team of Jeremiah Moses, Jonavon Fisher, Reggie Taylor III and Jaylin Milton-Hall also left with gold, with the latter also being awarded the 1A/2A Sportsmanship Award.

Before heading to Duke, there was still more gold Highland Tech’s Lauren Tolbert yearned to achieve. She added to her collection in the 1,000-yard run, running a state meet record 2:58.68, more than 15 seconds ahead of Salisbury’s Sutton Webb.

Tolbert has now won six state titles during her decorated career; six in track and field, with another in cross country.

In 3A, Alexis Willis claimed a state title in the triple jump, along with a third-place result in the long jump. North Lincoln’s Chloe Soorus won the pole vault event, while her teammates on the 4x800-meter relay also struck gold over the weekend.

The Knights’ Stephen Fernetti took home a state championship in the 3,200-meter run.

On a team basis, the North Lincoln girls placed third with 47 points, while the Knights’ boys team wound up eighth with 20 points.

Boys

Pole vault: Connor Legue, Mountain Island Charter (fifth)

4x800-meter relay: Lincoln Charter (second)

55-meter dash: Trevin Moyer, Mountain Island Charter (first); Jaylin Milton-Hall, Mountain Island Charter (third)

4x200-meter relay: Mountain Island Charter (first)

500-meter dash: Trevin Moyer, Mountain Island Charter (first)

1000-meter run: Matthew Radin, Lincoln Charter (second)

300-meter dash: Jaylin Milton-Hall (third)

Girls

55-meter dash: Jaida McGrew, Mountain Island Charter (third)

4x200-meter relay: Mountain Island Charter (second)

1000-meter run: Lauren Tolbert, Highland Tech (first)

300-meter dash: Ella Barwick, Mountain Island Charter (third)

4x400-meter relay: Mountain Island Charter (fourth)

1,600-meter run: Cara Castro, North Lincoln (fifth)

Class 3A

Girls

Long jump: Alexis Willis, Stuart Cramer (third)

Triple jump: Alexis Willis, Stuart Cramer (first)

Pole vault: Chloe Soorus, North Lincoln (first)

4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln (first)

500-meter dash: Bella Green, North Lincoln (fourth)

100-meter run: Cara Castro, North Lincoln (third)

3,200-meter run: Kelbi Pierce, North Lincoln (fourth); Bella Wood, North Lincoln (fifth); Lori Glavan, North Lincoln (sixth)

Boys

4x800-meter relay: Stuart Cramer (third)

55-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton, North Lincoln (second)

1,600 meter run: Nicholas Willer, Stuart Cramer (third); Connor Bagwell, North Lincoln (seventh)

3,200-meter run: Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln (first); Austin Brotemarkle, Forestview (third); Zachary Willer, Stuart Cramer (fifth)

Swimming and diving

Class 3A

Boys

200-yard individual medley: Davis Adcock, South Point (fifth)

50-yard freestyle: Kyle Heise, North Lincoln (sixth)

100-yard butterfly: Zachary Clendenning, East Lincoln (fifth)

100-yard freestyle: Kyle Heise, North Lincoln (seventh)

100-yard backstroke: Davis Adcock, South Point (second); Tristan Peyton, Forestview (third); Alex Barr, Kings Mountain (eighth)

200-yard freestyle relay: Stuart Cramer (eighth)

100-yard breaststroke: Labron Dockery, Ashbrook (third)

400-yard freestyle relay: Forestview, sixth

Girls

100-yard freestyle: Devin Poteat, East Lincoln (sixth)

100-yard breaststroke: Allison Kimmel, Hunter Huss (fourth)

Class 1A/2A

The Lincoln Charter girls brought home a 1A/2A swimming and diving championship, outpacing Pine Lake Prep by nine points.

Grace Wilson led the way for Lincoln Charter, claiming gold in the 200-yard freestyle event. The Eagles logged five other top five finishes during this weekend’s state swim meet.

Highland Tech’s Asher Neumann, Burns’ Jacob Jensen and Jake Simpson of East Gaston turned in solid meets of their own.

Neumann claimed gold in the 200-yard freestyle event, along with finishing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke. Jensen placed third in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, with Simpson taking seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Girls

200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Charter (fourth)

200-yard freestyle: Grace Wilson, Lincoln Charter (first); Jade Chamblee, Lincoln Charter (eighth)

200-yard individual medley: Norah Chamblee, Lincoln Charter (fourth); Brooklyn DeCann, Lincoln Charter (fifth)

50-yard freestyle: Alexandra Tysinger, Burns (second)

1-meter diving: Olive Pharr, Shelby (seventh); Brooke Male, Lincoln Charter (eighth)

100-yard butterfly: Norah Chamblee, Lincoln Charter (sixth); Libby Canipe, Shelby (seventh)

100-yard freestyle: Alexandra Tysinger, Burns (third)

500-yard freestyle: Libby Canipe, Shelby (fourth); Brooklyn DeCann, Lincoln Charter (fifth)

200-yard freestyle relay: Lincoln Charter (third)

400-yard freestyle relay: Lincoln Charter (second)

Boys

200-yard medley relay: East Gaston (seventh)

200-yard freestyle: Asher Neumann, Highland Tech (first); Jake Simpson, East Gaston (seventh)

50-yard freestyle: Jacob Jensen, Burns (third)

1-meter diving: Alex Givens, Lincoln Charter (first); Garrett Urash, Shelby (second); Clayton Harper, East Gaston (third); A.J. Huffstetler, Shelby (fourth); August Guinle, Lincoln Charter (Fifth); Julian Zumbado, Shelby (seventh); Harrison King, East Gaston (eighth); Daniel Shaw, Shelby (ninth)

100-yard freestyle: Jacob Jensen, Burns (third)

100-yard backstroke: Jake Simpson, East Gaston (fourth)

100-yard breaststroke: Asher Neumann, Highland Tech (sixth)

400-yard freestyle relay: Lincoln Charter (sixth)

Wrestling

These grapplers from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties qualified for the upcoming individual state wrestling championships.

West 3A

106 pounds: Trevor Moore, Kings Mountain (second); Kaden Carpenter, North Gaston (third); Charlie Price, South Point (fourth)

113 pounds: Charlie Sly, Stuart Cramer (first); Caleb Haynes, North Gaston (third); Devean Huskey, East Lincoln (fourth)

126 pounds: Ryley Goble, South Point (fourth)

132 pounds: Matt Karagias, Stuart Cramer (first)

145 pounds: Zack Karagias, Stuart Cramer (first)

152 pounds: Jesse Osborne, Forestview (fourth)

170 pounds: Joseph Plyler, North Lincoln (second)

182 pounds: Jonathan O’Shea, Stuart Cramer (second)

195 pounds: Peyton Fisher, Kings Mountain (fourth)

220 pounds: Lucas Russell, Crest (third)

285 pounds: Giovanni Bernal, Hunter Huss (second)

West 2A

106 pounds: Andy Saine, West Lincoln (second); Kaden Shoup, Burns (third)

113 pounds: Eli Leatherman, West Lincoln (fourth)

126 pounds: Caleb Deaton, Lincolnton (first); Chase Norman, West Lincoln (second); J.J. Patterson, Shelby (third)

132 pounds: Luke Heavner, West Lincoln (second)

138 pounds: John David Curtis, Burns (first)

145 pounds: Quinlan Hunter, Lincolnton (third)

152 pounds: Mason Avery, West Lincoln (third)

160 pounds: Josh White, Lincolnton (second); Patrick Goins, West Lincoln (fourth)

182 pounds: Braxton Young, West Lincoln (third)

220 pounds: Adam Massey, East Gaston (second); Bernard Wingate, Lincolnton (fourth)

285 pounds: Dylan Lambert, East Gaston (fourth)

West 1A

120 pounds: Robbie Bowman, Cherryville (fourth)

152 pounds: Chase Miller, Cherryville (second)

160 pounds: Kam Bolin, Cherryville (third)

182 pounds: Mason Grindstaff, Cherryville (third)

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Weekend Rewind: Area track, swim stars earn state gold; grapplers qualify for state