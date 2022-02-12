Pueblo West's Garner finishes 4th in diving, County's Jagger places in 4 events at state swim meet

Hailey Garner of Pueblo West High School finished fourth at the Class 4A state girls swimming and diving meet on Thursday, the highest place-finisher from Pueblo.

Meanwhile, Pueblo County's Maggie Jagger placed in two individual events and two relays, helping the Hornets claim a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A state meet on Saturday.

Evergreen claimed the team championship with 422 points followed by Discovery Canyon with 358 points and St. Mary's with 264. Pueblo County had 174 points.

All the events were held at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

"We all bettered our places in the finals so we were happy with our result," Pueblo County head coach Dan Radiff said. "Every one of our 14 girls got to swim at the state championships. We used everybody.

"We're coming back loaded next year."

Garner, a senior and the South-Central League champion in diving totaled 412.70 points on 11 dives.

Rampart's Ivy Buckley won the event with 503 points, Heritage's Morgan Davita was second with 444 points and Rampart teammate Aubrey Ellenwood was third with 414.70 points.

"I was hoping for third but (fourth) was around where I thought I would finish," Garner said. "I had one bad dive (back 11/2) but I had a few high scores on a couple of other dives."

She was referring to a 21/2 front flip that scored her more than 50 points and an inward 11/2 that resulted in better than 46 points.

"I was pleased with where I finished," she said. "It hasn't hit me yet that my high school career is over."

Garner finished sixth in diving as a junior and was 17th as a sophomore.

Jagger was fifth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished fourth (1:53.03) and the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third (1:43.60).

"I went into prelims and I was in fifth and I stayed exactly where I was in the finals," Jagger said. "I was happy with the result. It was nice to send the seniors off like we did, especially with a third in the 200 freestyle relay."

Jagger turned in a season-best 25.09 seconds to claim fifth in the 50 freestyle and was timed in 55.99 in the 100 freestyle.

The 200 medley relay team consisted of Jagger, Kalea Fetrow, Adrianna Morrow-Guerrero, and Brooke Musso.

The 200 freestyle relay team consisted of Jagger, Brooke Musso, Morrow-Guerrero, and Lily Knudsen.

