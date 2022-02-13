ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening of Hope Gala helps provide life-changing opportunities to children in need

A gala Saturday night aims to help provide life-changing opportunities to children in need.

The event was organized by the "Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois," which provides housing and college-prep education to help children reach their full potential.

The scholars, as they're called, go on to a variety of careers, including education and finance.

Martha Idler, the wife of ABC7 General Manager John Idler, received the organization's Heart of Gold Award at the event.

ABC7's Dionne Miller was also emceeing for the gala.

