ACC Network | 2nd - 01:51. No. 7 Duke (20-4, 10-3 ACC) ended the first half at Boston College on an 11-4 run to lead the Eagles at the break 37-28. Boston College (9-13, 4-8 ACC) took the lead to start, but it was very early. It took Duke some time to get going, but it quickly turned a 6-2 deficit into an 11-6 lead with 13:13 to go in the first half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO