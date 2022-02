“I guess it really wasn’t a dream!” On Sunday morning VfL Bochum’s Twitter account needed to verify the reality of what had been a wonderful, surreal afternoon with a snap of the scoreboard at the 90-minute mark. Relegation favourites at the start of the campaign, surprisingly must-watch since, Thomas Reis’s team have been a tough nut to crack, especially at their atmospheric, chocolate box Ruhrstadion. Making life uncomfortable for visitors and becoming the first team to put four first-half goals past Bayern Munich since November 1975 is slightly different, however.

