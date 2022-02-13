ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Man dead on the scene following shooting on B Ave in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo, Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eppJp_0eD5bMc100

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a Saturday evening shooting incident in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to dispatch, a call for a gunshot victim came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of B Avenue. That’s between Church Street and Tidewater Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found 30-year-old David Burton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia State Police investigating shooting involving 2 Norfolk officers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving two Norfolk police officers. Norfolk police responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. On scene, the officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun, according to a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety#P3tips Com#Apple#Google Play
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy