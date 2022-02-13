Man dead on the scene following shooting on B Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a Saturday evening shooting incident in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

According to dispatch, a call for a gunshot victim came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of B Avenue. That’s between Church Street and Tidewater Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found 30-year-old David Burton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

