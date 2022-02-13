ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to fund

By JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the...

