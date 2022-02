CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is receiving funds to help low-income students. A total of $200,000 from the Jefferson Trust will soon fund a Roadmap Scholars Initiative. These students will live in Charlottesville for four weeks in the summer. During that time they will see first-hand what being a law student is like and live off of a $3,000 stipend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO