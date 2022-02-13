Wesley helps Notre Dame jump out early, beat Clemson 76-61

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 18 of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game as Notre Dame cruised to a 76-61 victory over Clemson.

Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic Coat Conference) has won four straight and eight out of its last nine games. Clemson (12-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four consecutive games and five of its last six. Dane Goodwin added 20 points and Cormac Ryan 13 for Notre Dame.

Wesley, Goodwin and Ryan combined for 11 3 pointers. PJ Hall scored 19 points for Clemson.

