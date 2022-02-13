Hip Hope Mindset dance studio hosts ribbon cutting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Hip Hop Mindset dance studio opened a new studio with a ribbon cutting celebration in Oxnard this month.

The studio's goal is to inspire and motivate young people through hip hop dance and music, but people of all ages and dance levels are welcome to take classes.

It's also a fun way to get a great workout.

It is located on 421 S. Ventura Road # 50.

A who's who of people spoke at the opening including the Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Fore more information visit hiphopmindset.com

The post Hip Hop Mindset studio opens in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .