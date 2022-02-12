ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine's Day is going to the dogs

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

ALTON — Valentine’s Day is going to the dogs — in a good way. Several people treat the holiday as a day to pamper their pets. “And why not?” said Jackie Spiker, owner of Club Paws, Inc., a doggy daycare in Alton. “I have eight...

