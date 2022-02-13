ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat hold off Irving’s charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

MIAMI (AP)Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter...

