Ocean Township over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap
Kayden Clark’s 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks lifted Ocean Township to a 47-35 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch. Sofia Chebookjian had 10 points...www.nj.com
Kayden Clark’s 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks lifted Ocean Township to a 47-35 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch. Sofia Chebookjian had 10 points...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0