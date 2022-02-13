ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ayanna Brantley compiled 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals for Montclair in its 39-32 win against Cedar Grove in Montclair. Elsa Taylor-Lillquist notched nine...

www.nj.com

