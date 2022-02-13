ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man after woman dies from multiple stab wounds in Sacramento

By Jonathan Taraya
 1 day ago

The Latest – Sunday, Feb. 13

10:38 a.m.

Sacramento police officials told FOX40 they arrested 23-year-old Sergio Lua-Torres as a suspect.

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after a woman was stabbed multiple times Saturday afternoon on Norwood Avenue near Fairbanks Avenue.

Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to a report of an assault in the area just after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Officers gave emergency medical aid, and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Grass Valley 18-year-old dies after knife attack sent him, other teen to hospital last month

Police said they arrested a man who was at the scene and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating, and police said they believe the man and woman knew each other.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after family have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

