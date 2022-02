If you’re finding yourself unmotivated and uninspired, you might want to ask yourself why—then do something to change it. Everyone has an occasional bad day when things just don’t go right. On those days, you might be tempted to ask yourself, “What am I doing with my life?” Fortunately, those days usually give way to great projects or fun clients who bring the excitement back and remind you why you love real estate. If your bad days are getting more frequent, though, it might be time to ask yourself some hard questions in order to figure out what’s missing from your professional life and how you can make every day of your real estate career more enjoyable and more rewarding.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO