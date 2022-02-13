ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Roselle Park over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ted Gregoire’s 16 points and 10 rebounds powered Roselle Park to a 60-44 over Henry Hudson in Highlands. Jaiven Speights had 11 points, five rebounds...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

