BOOK REVIEW: 'Woman Beyond the Attic' is the story behind the story

By Terri Schlichenmeyer
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something upstairs. Something on the roof or... maybe it's inside. You heard the scratching, the footfalls, and when you're very quiet, you can hear voices. Just the idea gives you gooseflesh so now find "The Woman Beyond the Attic" by Andrew Neiderman and meet the woman who wrote about what's...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

canoncity.org

Story Swap Book Chat

"Story Swap –> Book Chat" is a new version of a book club where you read a book of YOUR choice and then come together on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 3–4 p.m. to share what you are reading. This is a great opportunity to get great ideas for future reading and to share with others what you have read and liked or didn't like.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Myhighplains.com

The Story Behind the Man: Frank Ferrante’s Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Frank Ferrante has been on Studio 4 before while showcasing his new dental work done by AOMS. What you may not know is the story behind Ferrante before the dental work was done. That’s showcased in the documentary “May I Be Frank” which you can watch on Amazon Prime.
AMARILLO, TX
Columbia Daily Tribune

Storytime: The story behind the name

When I was carrying my first child, my grandmother Goldie informed me that a critical part of the naming process was to stand at your back door and yell out the name like you are calling that child in from play. Hollering the name will allow you to see how it flows and how it feels. After the naming, Grandma said, you better be ready because everyone will want to know.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Navy
NWI.com

BOOKS: The darker stories of Great Lakes lighthouses

Combining an intense interest in both true crime and maritime history, Dianna Higgs Stampfler’s latest book, "Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder" (History Press 2022), recounts the darker stories of the fascinating lighthouses lining the shores of the Great Lakes states. Stampfler,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thewhiskeywash.com

Book Review: A Journeyman’s Journey: The Story of Jim McEwan

Editor’s Note: This book was provided to us as a review sample by Plaasen Verlag. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: Two stories intertwined

"Tell Me How to Be" by Neel Patel, Flatiron Books, 304 pages, $26.99. "My mother always told me to be a good boy. I suspect she knew that I wasn't," Akash Amin explains as Neel Patel's novel "Tell Me How to Be" begins. This melancholy drama is structured as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Book tells the story of an accidental birder

I almost never read books twice. "Field Notes from an Unintentional Birder" is an exception, even with a title I found off-putting. I read it happily, and while reading it again will honestly say it is the best-written bird book I've come across. The author, Julia Zarankin, tells a great...
YOGA
Books & Literature
Entertainment
United States Navy
shorelineareanews.com

Book Review by Aarene Storms: Every tree has a story

In Piplantri, India, villagers plant eleven trees each time a baby girl is born. In Kenya, non-profit organizations employ women to plant seedlings to reforest the country, resulting in more than 52 million seedlings planted thus far. In the United States, an art professor creates a series of "art trees":...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“How on Earth Do You Judge Books?” Susan Choi and Oscar Villalon on the Story Behind Literary Awards

National Book Award-winning novelist Susan Choi and critic and editor Oscar Villalon talk to Fiction/Non/Fiction podcast co-hosts V.V. Ganeshananthan and Whitney Terrell about the business, prestige, and (hopefully) idealism of literary awards. Choi talks about critical reception versus award recognition, the roles of luck and taste, and how winning a major prize for her novel Trust Exercise changed her career. Villalon talks about making his way through stacks of nominated books, who can afford to judge book awards, diversity on judging panels, and his experience chairing the 2021 Pulitzer Prize fiction jury.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

C+nto & Othered Poems by Joelle Taylor review – punchy tales of lesbian life

Joelle Taylor, the 54-year-old Lancastrian and poetry slam champion, is a fighter on the page. C+nto, the bold, combative and moving winner of the TS Eliot prize, is a passionate reconjuring of 1980s-90s butch lesbian counterculture in London (there used to be dozens of lesbian bars in the city; now there is only one). This is a dramatic narrative that does not reflect any improvement in attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ society; its context is turbulence. In her preface, she declares: “There is no part of a butch lesbian that is welcome in this world” and reminds us that 72 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships and that there are “11 jurisdictions that support the death penalty for lesbians”. She believes the loss of face-to-face encounters in clubs and the divisive nature of the internet have unravelled gay unity and her poetry is a rallying cry to put that right.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talentrecap.com

Brandon Leake is Ready to Heal the World With New Book ‘Unraveling’

Brandon Leake is ready to heal the world with his new book Unraveling. The America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner announced that his first “real” book will debut on March 8. The book of poems is a collection of work over the course of five years. Unraveling will be published by Simon & Schuster. Fans can now pre-order his debut poetry collection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
creativeboom.com

Debbie Millman explores why design matters in an upcoming new book

If you're at all plugged into the creative world, then the name Debbie Millman will likely need little introduction. Since 2005 she has been the host of Design Matters, a podcast where she talks to leading figures in the creative industry to learn what makes them tick and how they've forged a career in this sometimes turbulent vocation. With her personable presenting style and enlightening conversations, it's no surprise that the podcast has become a hit with creatives from all walks of life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
horrorsociety.com

Underneath: An Anthology of Terror (Review)

Director(s) – Andre Becker, Cory Ivanchuk, John Nicol (Channel Zero, Glimpse) Starring – Brent Baird (Secret Santa, Exorcism of the Dead), Nicholas Koy Santillo (The Waddling Dead, Murder in Amish Country), and Andrew Baptiste (See No Evil, Bloodslinger) Release Date – 2022. Rating – 3/5. The...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The real-life story behind BBC's The Responder

The Responder on BBC has received high praise from critics and audiences watching a home thanks to its stellar cast and powerful plot. Martin Freeman, star of Sherlock and The Office, plays police urgent response officer Chris Carson who is passionate about his job, but soon realises the effect it's having on his mental health. Many are wondering if the story is a true story – we found out…
TV & VIDEOS

