It's been a light week for new shows and movies (thanks, Olympics!), but help is on the way courtesy of Kimi. Steven Soderbergh's tense new movie is like Rear Window meets Alexa, and it's on HBO Max starting today. The thriller stars Zoë Kravitz as a woman who believes she overhears a murder through a virtual assistant. Later in the week, a very different movie about artificial intelligence hits Netflix: AI Love You, a Thai sci-fi romance about a building's intelligence system that falls in love with a tenant and takes control of a human body. The trailer treats that as a straight-up romantic thing for a literal building to do. The cognitive dissonance of watching AI Love You after Kimi is going to be off the charts. This week's other highlights include Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna, the J. Lo-Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me, and something called the Super Bowl.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO