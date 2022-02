Black History Month is a time for the greater story of Blackness in America to be told: this story and reality is not only of denied freedom and bondage, but of brilliance, intellect, fortitude, and hope. W.E.B. Du Bois called it Black Strivings, the eternal quest for the recognition of Black humanity and emancipation. The latter is to be understood as part of the liberation and struggle against that which enslaves us all: bigotry, hatred, and violence, which form the shadow sides of our human spirit.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO