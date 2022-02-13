Toddler Time

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.

