Toddler Time

Babies from birth to crawling and their favorite adult will enjoy songs, action rhymes, and share books together in this one-on-one lap sit program. This storytime is designed to be a springboard for literacy, by exploring the senses with music, action rhymes, and age appropriate reading. Come prepared to have fun with baby. After storytime, we invite you and baby to stay, socialize, and play with a variety of age-appropriate toys! Ticket required. Space is limited, so plan to arrive early. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the storytime.
