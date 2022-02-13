ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStorytime for 1 and 2 year olds with their adult caregiver. Short stories, music, rhymes,...

www.coppelltx.gov

coppelltx.gov

Baby and Me Storytime

Babies from birth to crawling and their favorite adult will enjoy songs, action rhymes, and share books together in this one-on-one lap sit program. This storytime is designed to be a springboard for literacy, by exploring the senses with music, action rhymes, and age appropriate reading. Come prepared to have fun with baby. After storytime, we invite you and baby to stay, socialize, and play with a variety of age-appropriate toys! Ticket required. Space is limited, so plan to arrive early. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the storytime.
desoto.tx.us

Story Time - Toddler Time!

Every Wednesday, join us in the library for a special Toddler Time story time program!. This program, ideal for 0 - 3 year-olds, will include book sharing with a focus on basic concepts and social development, and follow with open play. This program is free. No registration required. For more...
BYU Newsnet

Readers’ Forum: Naps are not only for toddlers

The sun is high in the sky. You finish the remains of your peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and slowly the dreaded hour of the day approaches. It is hard to say whether it is your full stomach, your monotone teacher or just the room’s lighting. Whatever it is, the mental battle begins. Your body begs you to sleep, as your mind pleads for you to focus. As class ends, you try to remember what the topic of the lecture was.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

9 Birthday Ideas Perfect for Babies and Toddlers

Planning a birthday party for a baby in Spartanburg, SC? If you are looking for birthday party venues in Spartanburg for the big first birthday party or even a toddler party, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some great party spots in Spartanburg that are perfect for babies.
rochesterfirst.com

Best sleep trainer for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your toddler on a specific sleep schedule can be challenging. Luckily, there are numerous effective sleep trainers that help encourage a proper sleep schedule for your child. Many sleep trainers use faces, colors and sound to teach your child when it’s time to sleep or wake up. If you’re looking for an effective sleep trainer for your toddler, the LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer is an ideal choice.
southernillinoisnow.com

Parents of toddlers face struggles as they wait for vaccine authorization

(NEW YORK) — For many parents of unvaccinated toddlers in the U.S., a return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems out of reach. Many have been forced to take time off work or change their schedules to provide care for their children due to school shutdowns. Rebecca Sanghvi, a public school teacher in Washington, D.C., has a 5-year-old daughter, who is vaccinated, in kindergarten and a 2-year-old son in daycare.
thesource.com

DaniLeigh and Her Baby Daughter Test Positive For Covid

R&B singer DaniLeigh and her 5-month-old baby girl she shares with Dababy, tested positive for Covid. DaniLeigh took to Twitter this morning with the announcement and warning to others to stay protected from the virus. “My baby and I have COVID we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers...
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
Telegraph

It's been ten years since I slept with my husband

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
higherperspectives.com

The Scars Carried By Daughters Of Toxic Mothers Through Their Life

The word "mother" carries a lot of weight and positive energy. We call the very earth that gives us life and keeps us alive "mother earth." A mother is meant to be nurturing, selfless, and caring. She is supposed to create a safe space designed to help us flourish and teach us the lessons we need to survive in loving ways.
Brainerd Dispatch

Loving daughter is frustrated by mom who won't move in with the family

Dear Carol: My mother, 84, has been living alone and doing fine but considering her age, my husband and I think she should move in with us. Our kids are gone so there’s room. She points out that she lives in a condominium with no outside work, and she hires someone to clean. It’s true that she rarely asks for help. She cared for her parents in her home so I think that this is part of her reluctance.
InspireMore

“I Like Your Face!” Toddler Melts Hearts When Dad Surprises Her With Shaved Beard.

When all a toddler has known is their dad with a beard, seeing them without one for the first time can lead to some… well, negative reactions, to say the least. Then there’s Ellie. Despite asking her dad to “take off” his beard, she was totally shocked when he later revealed that he had followed through with her request. Turns out, she completely forgot the conversation ever happened.
