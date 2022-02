After seeing its 19-game win streak snapped Tuesday on the road against Arkansas, Auburn knows what it has to do to get back to its winning ways. “I think the response was get to the next play, let’s get to the next game,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said simply Thursday. “Nobody was pointing fingers. We’ll see how we respond from the loss, but the bottom line is we have to execute better, we have to continue to get better looks.”

2 DAYS AGO