ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

"Love Ain't a Burden" is debut CD from Tommie McKissick

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BzTg_0eD5XI0R00
Tommy McKissick in his music studio at his home in Oakdale. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Music critics and hipster theorists, whose job it is to speculate about such things, have long pondered the question: Did hip hop replace R&B/soul/funk music — or is rap only the latest step in the evolution of those forms?

The answer is gloriously on display in "Love Ain't a Burden," the first-ever solo release by WT, also known familiarly in the New London music community as multi-instrumentalist/producer Tommy McKissick.

"'Love Ain't a Burden' is all of those things wrapped up together. For this album, I wanted to go back and portray all the music I've played and loved — classic soul, jazz, funk and rock," says McKissick, 66, in a recent conversation.

As for the WT moniker, McKissick explains, "My birth name is Wallace Thompson McKissick, Jr. My Dad's nickname was WT and, being originally from South Carolina, my family always pronounced it as 'Dubba T.' My father always encouraged me to pursue my dreams so, in his honor, my stage name is now WT."

To give an A-Z listen to the effortless sonics and groove of "Love Ain't a Burden" is to know McKissick did Dubba T proud. As the tracks ease by, it's like standing in the center of a sonic carousel as artists such as Parliament, Hendrix, Bill Withers, Hot Chocolate, Sun Ra, The Gap Band, Sly & the Family Stone, Barry White and Marvin Gaye swirl around you.

But the album also contains smoothly integrated rap, a bit of Auto Tune and several rhythmic and production techniques associated with contemporary hip hop and pop.

"Definitely, I've also tried to stay current through hip hop. I do think it's all connected, and I've tried to put everything I've learned about rap into the production and feel of ('Love Ain't a Burden'). Plus, last year, I helped my son Ian release a hip hop album under the name Justus Preech."

Physical CDs of "Love Ain't a Burden" can be ordered from CD baby and Amazon, and digital copies are available through iTunes and Amazon.

Musical cruise

"Love Ain't a Burden" works wonderfully as a complete listening experience. An underpinning of warm, mellow funk serves as a lulling foundation over which the 10 songs are constructed. And despite the array of influences and subjects, the album is an ideal headphones experience; to interrupt the flow at any point seems to be an interruption of a pleasant journey.

Highlights include "Missing You," a sweetly flowing soul ballad with Auto Tuned vocals. "Get Down" is the song Barry White wishes he'd written. "All Night" is a laidback instrumental with a high-pitched songbird melody floating over gurgling bass and drums. And "Back in '74" has WT looking back with the vibe and presentation you'd expect if Gil Scott-Heron had actual fond memories of high school.

But McKissick's muse can't help but also reflect our somber times. And though calling the title track "Love Ain't a Burden" might suggest a romantic declaration, it's more than that. Along with "Listen to Me" and "Million Moons," those three tunes are central set pieces for the recording — and all are pleas for political and cultural understanding.

"It seems more and more that everybody's against everything," McKissick sighs. "It gets worse. I have friends I grew up with and I listen to the anger and how dismissive they are of our society. I wanted to just say, 'The world is going to go on, let's take down the rhetoric and think about this. I mean, haven't we learned anything?'"

Long time coming

Maybe it's fortuitous that McKissick has only recently made his first album of all original material. He says it had always been his plan to do so, but it never worked out.

"The reality is that it's been an emotional tug of war," he explains. "You always say you're going to be an original band and try to be stars, but the reality is usually that you end up being a cover band because that's the only way to get work. And you look around and a lot of time's gone by. And I thought, 'I ain't getting any younger.'"

McKissick was born in South Carolina and his family moved to New London in the early 1960s. He attended New London High School, graduated from Knoxville College in Tennessee, and earned a master's in public administration from the University of Hartford. McKissick enjoyed a long career in social services, providing home care for the elderly. And, of course, he never stopped playing and taking joy in music.

For decades, McKissick has been a fixture in the New London music scene. With friends and colleagues like Andre "Dre" Charles as well as the late Karl Kelly and recently deceased Dwight "The Professor" Baldwin, McKissick played in popular soul, funk and rock acts like The Shades of Joy, The Mpossibles, The Catch as well as his current cover band Undivided.

The pandemic finally provided the time for McKissick, who is retired, to focus on his own songs. As a producer and engineer as well as a musician, McKissick has a home studio in his garage, complete with recording equipment and musical instruments. Though he had bits and pieces of some material laying around, McKissick wrote and recorded most of "Love Ain't a Burden" by himself during the lockdown.

"Every time I walk into that garage, it's like therapy. I just feel a release and a sense of happiness," says McKissick, who has a resonant voice and is quick to laugh. "Sometimes I have to move my wife's car because that's where the vocal booth is."

It was also a pleasure, he says, to reach out to former and/or current musical compatriots for their contributions on the album, as well.

Bassists Bert Coburn and Mike Frishman, percussionist Andre Charles, guitarist Tom Perrone and keyboardist Joey Seymour all appear on selected album tracks. McKissick's son Ian, his partner in the Justus Preech project, wrote the lyrics for "We Want to Do It," and Jon Quinn handles the mixing duties on "Missing You." In a particularly bittersweet context, shortly before he died, Dwight "The Professor" Baldwin provided a percussion track.

"I love this record," says Charles, who has been friends with McKissick since both their mothers worked in the New London school system. "We were all family and Tommy and I ended up in music. We've been in so many bands together and it's all there on this album — all the way up to now. He's captured it all and it's just like he plays onstage, with heart and passion every time."

Ultimately, "Love Ain't a Burden" is an album McKissick couldn't or wouldn't have made earlier in his career when, like so many others, he was young and had dreams of fame. As with many similar artists, reality hits. When two or three decades pass and stardom hasn't happened, there's a quality of self-awareness to those who continue to play and write music. It's the realization that it really wasn't about glory at all but rather the simple purity of a love of music and the brotherhood of making music with people you love. And THEN, when the songs come, they're well earned.

"You know, 'Love Ain't a Burden' is in many ways the story of my life," McKissick laughs. "It goes all the way back to when we were kids and we'd look at cars like a Porsche and say to each other, 'One day I'm gonna get me one of those.' Well, I got the Porsche, but not from royalties or whatever. And that's fine. But the music never stopped. It's about desire and attitude, and you can't help but let all the music over the years stay with you and remind you."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ontario drops vaccine proof, protests persist

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Ontario’s premier announced Monday that Canada’s most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reaction to Russian teen skater Valieva being cleared to compete

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Russian Kamila Valieva being cleared to compete in the women's singles in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's top court, on Monday. RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE. "We do not know how...
SPORTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry White
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Sun Ra
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
416
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy