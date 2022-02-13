ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Julien Scores 19 in Second Half, Louisiana Men’s Basketball Falls in Overtime to UT Arlington

By Madeline Adams
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAA61_0eD5XGEz00

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Redshirt-freshman forward Kobe Julien erupted for 19 points in the second half and overtime, but the late-game heroics were not enough for Louisiana Men’s Basketball to eclipse UT Arlington on Saturday night, falling 80-77 at the Cajundome.

Julien was 6-14 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds to fill out his stat column. The redshirt freshman scored Louisiana’s last seven points to force the overtime period.

After the opening 20 minutes, sophomore Jordan Brown was just one rebound shy of a double-double. Brown posted 12 points and nine rebounds in the first half and finished the night with 21 points and 12 boards.

Junior forward Theo Akwuba tallied 14 points on an efficient 4-6 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Junior Jalen Dalcourt buried three shots from beyond the arc and totaled 11 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were locked in offensively following the opening tip. Brown began the game with a dunk and a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Kentrell Garnett and Dalcourt gave Louisiana a 12-6 lead seven minutes into the contest.


The Mavericks got within two with just under nine minutes remaining in the half, but Brown converted a hook shot and Dalcourt notched his second triple to expand the lead back to seven.

The lead hovered around seven until the five-minute mark when UT Arlington knocked down back-to-back triples to slice the advantage to one.

The Mavericks tied the contest at 29 as the clock crossed the two-minute mark, but freshman guard Ty Harper made a mid-range jump shot and Akwuba capitalized on a pair of free throws to give Louisiana a 33-29 lead at the break.

UT Arlington began the second half on an 11-4 run and took a three-point lead with 16:37 remaining. The Ragin’ Cajuns five-point advantage with 18:21 left marked the final time the game would be separated by more than one possession.

Trailing by three as the game neared the final 10 minutes, Greg Williams Jr. connected from beyond the arc and Brown threw down an authoritative dunk to give Louisiana a 56-54 lead.

Down 66-63 with just under three minutes remaining, Julien took charge on the offensive end. The Baton Rouge, La. native finished a contested layup and following a Maverick’s bucket, knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner as the shot clock expired.

Julien gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a two-point lead with 47 seconds remaining, but UT Arlington was able to answer and force the extra period.

Unrelenting, Julien scored the first three points of overtime and finished with five in the final five minutes, but the Mavericks were able to score in the paint and convert at the free-throw line to close out the night. A potential game-tying 3-point attempt by junior guard Brayan Au did not fall at the buzzer.

Louisiana will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Monroe, La. to take on ULM.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Explosive Fourth Quarter Sends Louisiana Past UT Arlington, 62-57

ARLINGTON, TX – Another stellar defensive showing and 26 fourth-quarter points proved to be the difference for Louisiana, who claimed an impressive 62-57 road win over first-place UT Arlington. Saturday’s contest was all about defense until the fourth quarter, when the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Lady Mavs 26-19 to jump in front and steal the […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KLFY News 10

UL sweeps UAB in double-header on Opening Day

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – In the season debut, Louisiana swept UAB in Friday’s double-header to go 2-0 on Opening Day. In game one, the Ragin’ Cajuns held on for a 2-0 win. Preseason All-Sun Belt selection Kandra Lamb started in the circle. She finished with 5.0 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, and only four hits. Kramer […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Basketball
City
Monroe, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

UL comeback falls short in 82-73 loss to Texas State

LAFAYETTE , LA (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajuns suffer their 12th loss of the season Thursday night against Texas State at the Cajundome. Louisiana’s late-game surge was stifled by the Bobcats, as the Cajuns fell 82-73. Preseason All-Sun Belt selections Mason Harrell, Isaiah Small, and Caleb Asberry combined for 51 points, with Harrell leading the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Arlington#Greg Williams#Second Half#Louisiana Men#Cajundome#Ragin#Cajuns
KLFY News 10

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away. Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium. Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Head Coach Bryan Harsin to remain at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin will remain at Auburn University. The announcement came Friday in news release from the university. According to University President Jay Gogue, the university has conducted a review of Harsin over the past week. The review was to evaluate the concerns raised about the university football program […]
AUBURN, AL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy