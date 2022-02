Soaring house prices in the past two years mean thousands of recent homebuyers are unexpectedly eligible for lower mortgage rates, it has been claimed.More than 90,000 homeowners drew down mortgages in the three years from 2018 and 2020 and could now be entitled to switch to better rates for their properties.With house prices increasing by over 10% annually, people who have bought as recently as 2020 have been urged to take advantage of lower loan-to-value rates which could save them more than 20,000 euro (£16,911) over seven years.“Mortgage interest rates start to get a lot more competitive at 80% loan...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO