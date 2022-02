Sean O’Malley has taken to Instagram to share his predictions for the main card fights at UFC 271 tomorrow night, February 12th in Houston, Texas. Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) vs. Robert Whittaker (24-5 MMA) is featured at the UFC 271 main event and is perhaps one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. Whittaker, will try to take back the belt Adesanya won from him in October 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. Whittaker lost by KO in the 2nd round at UFC 243 and seeks to change history this weekend by defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO