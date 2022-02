WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kelsey Gentry’s normal workspace may be miles away from the buzzing saws and busy chatter of volunteer trail crews at work on the Forest, but it is a vital part of the Daniel Boone National Forest’s volunteer program. From the Supervisor’s Office in Winchester, Gentry coordinates volunteer efforts from the Red River Gorge to the Redbird Crest Trail. Her position, a first for the Forest, is just one example of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service’s renewed dedication to volunteer and service.

