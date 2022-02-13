Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets

Every month, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce hosts its newest members for a luncheon to learn how to best use their membership. This luncheon is our monthly Engage event, aptly named because over the course of an hour and a half, attendees learn all the ways the Chamber works to strengthen our business environment, the long list of membership benefits, and how to tailor their membership to suit their needs. One of my favorite moments of the luncheon is when this question is posed to the audience: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lobbyists on staff?”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO