Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets
Marietta Daily Journal
1 day ago
Feb. 13—Georgia's official reserve assets in January 2022 totaled $4.07 billion, which is a decrease of 3 percent, compared to $4.2 billion over the previous month, Trend reports via the National Bank of...
