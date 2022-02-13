ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vic Fangio Has Reportedly Made Decision On His Coaching Future

By Alek Arend
 1 day ago
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will reportedly be taking a year off from coaching. The Broncos parted ways with Fangio at the end of the 2021 season. Seeing that Fangio is one of the most-experienced defensive minds in the sport, it was believed he’d land a defensive coordinator this...

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Taking 2022 Season Off

A longtime NFL head coach will reportedly be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting several offers to coach. Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting many offers to coach in 2022. Fangio was reportedly pursued by several teams for a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Vic Fangio is expected to sit out this season

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Jan. 9. He interviewed for the Jaguars’ head coaching job that went to Doug Pederson. He also had multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. But Fangio has decided against taking a defensive coordinator job for this season, Adam...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: A Rams Player Proposed After Winning The Super Bowl

A Los Angeles Rams player had two rings after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night…. Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend following his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend,...
NFL
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

