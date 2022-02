TENNERTON — On Monday, February 7, the latest Associated Press West Virginia girls basketball poll dropped. There was minimal movement in this week’s top ten compared to last week. Huntington remains Class AAAA’s unanimous #1 team, while Morgantown and Cabell Midland swapped spots at #2 and #3. Two other notable changes in the rankings were Capital falling from #6 to #9, while the Buckhannon-Upshur High School Lady Bucs made a small jump in the rankings from #8 to #7. Spring Valley and St. Albans are both just outside of the rankings.

