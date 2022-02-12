Prodanov, Fisher set Missouri indoor records at Tyson Invitational

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.
BEIJING (AP) — The decision came down in the midst of a brisk, sunny day in Beijing, after a late-night hearing that stretched into morning. There was never much doubt about the outcome. That’s the way it goes with the Russians. They dope. They’re caught. They slink away...
A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
A 29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating Sunday. Erin Jackson earned her first Olympic medal in the women’s 500- meter speed skating race at the Beijing Games, an event Team USA has not won since 1994. Jackson finished her lap in a mere 37.04 seconds.
(The Hill) — The father of a boy who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School climbed a construction crane near the White House on Monday in an effort to encourage action on gun violence. Manuel Oliver — the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died...
Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
