Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ spreads her wings in Season 4

You’ve been binge-watching Emily in Paris, but now you’re looking for your next great series. We know the feeling. Emily in Paris is an American comedy-drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix. The series set and filmed in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily, a marketing executive (and, as described by some, an ingenue) from Chicago, who moves to France to provide an American point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm. Like any 20 something, she juggles her career, social life, and love life, but what makes it more challenging but exciting as well is the new culture she needs to learn and adjust to. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie. In January 2022, it was announced that the series was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix. It’s hard to find a show that’s as captivating as Emily in Paris. So while we’re all waiting for the next seasons, we have a few recommendations that might pique your interest. Here are five shows you can watch after you’re done with Emily in Paris.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO