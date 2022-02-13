ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ spreads her wings in Season 4

By George Dickie
Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being fired as Shy Baldwin’s warm-up act at the close of Season 3, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is thinking big in the much-anticipated fourth round of the Amazon comedy. As the new season opens Friday, it’s 1960 and Upper East Side housewife-turned-stand-up comic Midge Maisel...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Five Shows To Watch When You’re Done Binging “Emily In Paris”

You’ve been binge-watching Emily in Paris, but now you’re looking for your next great series. We know the feeling. Emily in Paris is an American comedy-drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix. The series set and filmed in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily, a marketing executive (and, as described by some, an ingenue) from Chicago, who moves to France to provide an American point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm. Like any 20 something, she juggles her career, social life, and love life, but what makes it more challenging but exciting as well is the new culture she needs to learn and adjust to. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie. In January 2022, it was announced that the series was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix. It’s hard to find a show that’s as captivating as Emily in Paris. So while we’re all waiting for the next seasons, we have a few recommendations that might pique your interest. Here are five shows you can watch after you’re done with Emily in Paris.
TV SERIES
attractionsmagazine.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has arrived at New York City’s Plaza Hotel

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” television show became a sensation on Prime Video, and now New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel lets fans experience the glamour of Midge’s life, 1950s style. The show’s leading lady, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, rose from housewife to household name with her edgy comedy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Rachel Brosnahan in Valentino to Promote ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''

Following her previous looks, Rachel Brosnahan was back promoting ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' and her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn posted her look on instagram. Rachel was sitting pretty, posing for the gram in a VALENTINO RESORT 2022 printed pajama top and black pleated mini skirt. Her ensemble was teamed with black WOLFORD tights and CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Mary Janes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Michael Zegen
Person
Kevin Pollak
Person
Marin Hinkle
executivetraveller.com

You can now book a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at the NY Plaza Hotel

City dwellers may be craving a return to 2019-like normalcy, but for visitors to Manhattan it will soon be possible to rewind the clock much further: to the early 1960s. That’s courtesy of the storied Plaza Hotel and Amazon Prime Video, which are teaming up to recreate aspects of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy award-winning comedy will begin streaming its fourth season debut on February 18.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Button Club
tvinsider.com

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Loves the New Release Format & Why You Should Too

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nearly back with its long-awaited fourth season, and things have changed a bit since Season 3 streamed in 2019. The Prime Video original series is ditching the binge format for its latest chapter, instead opting for a weekly drop schedule kicking off on Friday, February 18. Prime Video will release the first two episodes of Season 4 and release two more installments each Friday for four weeks.
TV SERIES
Village Voice

Exploring the Marvelous Manhattan of ‘Mrs. Maisel’

In Greenwich Village, Manhattan’s near-perfect grid relaxes into slanted streets and crooked walkways. The buildings in this part of town are shorter, void of skyscrapers, offering visitors a feeling of expansiveness. When Abe Weissman, protagonist Midge Maisel’s father on the popular TV series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, exclaimed in the Season 3 finale that he had just gotten a job at the Village Voice, one couldn’t help but think, “How fitting.” As someone longing to make a mark on the world, what better place for Abe to go at that time, 1960, than the Village? That small slice of New York City has proven through the years that it isn’t just a destination but also a mindset.
MANHATTAN, NY
TVGuide.com

7 Shows Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Watch If You Miss The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you can believe it, the last time we heard from the fast-talking women over at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it was 2019. We've now somehow found ourselves in 2022, and Season 4 of Mrs. Maisel is just around the corner. Amazon Prime Video will release the new season on February 18, and it's been such a long wait that a few more days doesn't really make much of a difference, but if you're still looking for something to guide you through the home stretch, we have some recommendations.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
/Film

The Weird Connection Between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel And Rosemary's Baby

What does a period comedy-drama about a housewife turned stand-up comic have in common with a psychological horror about a housewife groomed by a Satanic cult? That's the riddle at the center of a minuscule but fascinating link between the hit Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Rosemary's Baby." Sure, both use the deceptive bliss of domestic life as ground-zero for some unorthodox shakeups. Not to mention both heroines have the misfortune of being saddled with boys for husbands, though we will grant Joel Maisel's arc is not without some serious growth and redemption (Guy Woodhouse, on the other hand, remains a top-grade douchebag). But there's also a big difference in tone that the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel summons in contrast to Rosemary Woodhouse's yearning for a child, as evidenced in the lopsided ratio of laughs to grimaces that either has.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Winter TV Watch List: Mickey Mouse and Mrs. Maisel Return (And So Does Leatherface)

Some weeks it seems like the streamers really are catering to every demographic. How else can you explain a single week that sees both the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” franchises making long overdue returns? There’s also a new Adam Scott show that makes returning to the office an even creepier experience, a dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and animated adventures starring Mickey Mouse and Cuphead. See? Every demographic dutifully covered.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget. But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: Shark Jumping With Mrs. Maisel

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The new season of The Walking Dead premieres this week… and that's all I'm going to write about it. It wasn't too long ago that TWD was a true sensation, eating television audiences alive. But lousy writing and cast defections sent the zombie audience elsewhere. There was a time I never missed an episode, but a few seasons later I couldn’t bring myself to watch a single one.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailers and Everything You Need to Know

These last few years have not been easy, which is why most people need something fun and light-hearted. That’s where Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes in. This show is set in the late 1950s and early 60s and revolves around a bubbly young woman named Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who, after splitting up with her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), decides to reinvent herself as a stand-up comedian.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Immigrant: Andrew Rannells to Play Murray Bartlett's Love Interest in Chippendales Miniseries at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has done a little matchmaking ahead of Valentine’s Day, tapping Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) to play Murray Bartlett’s beau in its upcoming Chippendales miniseries Immigrant, TVLine has learned. Starring Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Immigrant tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across its eight episodes, the limited series will detail “the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per its official logline. Rannells is set to recur as the rich-kid investor in Chippendales New York, who’s also the love...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy