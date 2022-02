Never mind what you've heard about staying young at heart. A new study has found that taking care of grandchildren is not good for grandparents' health. The study, published this week in The Journals of Gerontology, found that taking care of grandchildren does absolutely nothing in the way of helping people feel more youthful and energetic. "This is the first study to look at the same people before and after taking up grandparental childcare in terms of the effects on subjective age," says co-author Dr. Valeria Bordone.

