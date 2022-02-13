ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lily Konigsberg brings ‘Need to Talk’ to House of Blues

By Brett Milano
Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime last year, singer-songwriter Lily Konigsberg was going through a tough time personally, and a close friend sent her an email saying, “Lily, we need to talk now.” Her immediate reaction was that it would make a great album title. For most of her life, the 26-year-old...

www.bostonherald.com

KRMG

Betty Davis, groundbreaking funk singer, dead at 77

Betty Davis, a groundbreaking funk singer and former wife of jazz legend Miles Davis, died Wednesday. She was 77. Danielle Maggio, a close friend of the singer, confirmed the musician’s death to Rolling Stone. Amie Downs, communications director for Allegheny County where Davis lived, told the magazine that Davis’ cause of death was natural causes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 Years Ago: The Three Stooges Inspire Kiss’ ‘Calling Dr. Love’

Inspiration can strike anytime if you're paying close enough attention. For Kiss' "Dr. Love," it happened while Gene Simmons was watching the Three Stooges. The singer and bassist had been working on a song called "Bad Bad Lovin'" that had yet to make it into Kiss' repertoire. All the pieces finally clicked into place while he was staying at a Holiday Inn in Evansville, Ind., and put on the slapstick trio's 1934 short Men in Black.
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

Optimistic and Enthusiastic, Dayglow Shone at House of Blues

Dayglow's most recent album, "Harmony House," which was released in 2021. On tour for his most recent album, Harmony House, Dayglow (real name Sloan Struble) is just as sunny as his name suggests. I know that was a bad pun, but honestly, when a guy prances around in a dapper suit and enthusiastically performs a cowbell solo, how can you not comment on his infectiously cheerful disposition?
CHICAGO, IL
Columbia Daily Tribune

Marcus King brings timeless soul to The Blue Note

Marcus King cuts a certain musical figure, one which shows up time and again — especially in the blues. The young gun with the old soul. The facts support this storyline. King won't be 26 until March, and yet he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. The South Carolina native creates inventive riffs to support hard luck, hard love tales. And King has received a stamp of approval from elders and icons such as Warren Haynes (Gov't Mule) and Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys).
COLUMBIA, MO
The FADER

Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos reveal new band My Idea, announce album CRY MFER

Lily Konigsberg, member of the N.Y.C. experimental pop group Palberta and a prodigious songwriting talent on her own, has teamed up with her longtime friend Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes for a album for their band My Idea. CRY MFER, the debut My Idea full-length, is out on April 22 via Hardly Art, and today you can hear the project's title track.
BROOKLYN, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Recap and Photos: The Wood Brothers at House of Blues

If you were one of the brave souls who traveled through the ice storm Friday night February 4 to catch The Wood Brothers performance at the House of Blues in Boston, you were not disappointed!. The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris (bass and upright...
BOSTON, MA
365thingsinhouston.com

Wale in Concert at House of Blues

The rapper and familiar face on the Billboard Hot 100 comes to Downtown’s House of Blues while touring his October 2021 release, Folarin II. Tickets are $30 and up. Order tickets or learn more.
MUSIC
Complex

Adria Kain’s Debut Album ‘When Flowers Bloom’ Is Here

Adria Kain has just dropped her long-awaited first album, When Flowers Bloom. Along with the album, she also shared an emotional COLORS session of album track “Only With Time” earlier this week. After releasing a multitude of singles and EPs over the last seven years, the Toronto-based singer...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Luke Steele Announces Debut Solo Album, ‘Listen to The Water’

Close to 25 years since he first kicked off a musical career as frontman for The Sleepy Jackson, musical visionary Luke Steele is going it alone for his debut solo album, Listen to The Water. Set for release on May 13th, the forthcoming album sees Steele turning the page for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Animal Collective Trip Out in a Predictably Fun Way on ‘Time Skiffs’

The psychedelic crew Animal Collective have spent 20 years as the answer to the musical question “What if we actually were the signals in Brian Wilson’s brain?” The four animals (Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Deakin, and Geologist), or some combination thereof, have built a bloodshot-eyed fanbase by cross-fading between psychedelic freak outs and solid, almost traditional pop craft, sometimes even jam-band danceable — see 2009’s still-thrilling Merriweather Post Pavilion LP or “Piggy Knows,” off of 2020’s otherwise obtuse Bridge to Quiet EP, which sported one of their most indelible hooks.
MUSIC
The Guardian

What does your music taste say about you? Nothing actually

Does music taste reflect personality? A study from the University of Cambridge involving 350,000 participants, from 50 countries, across six continents, posits that people with similar traits across the globe are drawn to similar music genres. So, “extroverts” love Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake. The “open” thrill to Daft Punk, Radiohead and Jimi Hendrix. The “agreeable” are into Marvin Gaye, U2 and Taylor Swift. The “neurotic” enjoy, presumably as much they can, the work of David Bowie, Nirvana, and the Killers. And so on.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ibeyi Announce Third Album With Triumphant Single ‘Sister 2 Sister’

Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, the twins who make up the duo Ibeyi, will be back with a new album called Spell 31 on May 6 via XL Recordings. The project, they share, is all about their destiny finding harmony, healing, and magic as Ibeyi — something captured in their joyous single “Sister 2 Sister,” which celebrates their deep connection to one another and the idea of sisterhood. The artists take their name from a Yoruba Orisha who is often embodied as a set of twins. They layer their vocals and chant over a sparse, percussive beat, building into the peak of...
MUSIC
Decider.com

18 Years Later, ‘Dig!’ Still Entertains With Sensationalistic Tale Of Dueling Bands Chasing The Rock N’ Roll Dream

The 1990s were a great time to be in a rock band. Gas was cheap, clubs were plenty, and any group willing to quit their job, break up with their girl/boyfriend and get in the van was guaranteed to sell a couple thousand records. Major labels were still searching for the next Nirvana and happy to indulge their rock n’ roll dreams. At best, this meant a lucrative recording contract, at worst, drinks and dinner on the A&R person’s dime. The glory was fleeting but the good times were many before the inevitable adult crash.
MUSIC
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
undertheradarmag.com

Betty Davis R.I.P.

There is much one could say about Betty Davis (née Mabry), who just passed away this week at the age of 77 in Homestead, PA. For one, she was a pioneering singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who put out several albums of rockin’, attitude-laden funk rock, with her first two albums (1973’s Betty Davis and 1974’s They Say I’m Different) on Just Sunshine before moving to Island for her 1975 third album Nasty Gal. While these albums weren’t successful at the time of their release, they were rediscovered by an entirely new generation due to reissues done in the late 2000s on the venerable Light in the Attic label. The raw, fiery sexuality and sense of control displayed on these albums didn’t line up with the social expectations of the time, but one can hear the themes of sexual assertiveness in the later work of singers like Madonna.
HOMESTEAD, PA

