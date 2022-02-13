Clotilda Descendants Association celebrates Africatown with 'Spirit of Our Ancestors' event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Clotilda Descendants Association hosted the fourth annual "Spirit of Our Ancestors" event Saturday in Mobile.

The celebration featured stories of the slave ship Clotilda as well as a short-staged highlight titled "An Ocean in my Bones" which was developed by playwright and director Terrence Spivey to explain how Africatown is being brought back to life.

The roughly 45-minute one-act play is a sample of the full-length stage production that will premiere in Mobile in February 2024.

