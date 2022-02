A win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night was a good way to get back into the action of the back-half of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks. But, it’s a small “win” in a season that has been rife with “L”s, as the kids say, both on and off the ice. Chicago is far from contending for a playoff spot this season and the outlook into next season isn’t much brighter. If there’s going to be a rebuild in Chicago, and there needs to be, it will have to happen now. At least over the next six weeks it will need to begin.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO