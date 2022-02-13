ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Amerks fall to Wolf Pack in OT, 2-1

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZrvB_0eD5RiXx00

The Rochester Americans gained a point for the second straight night, but this time fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1, in overtime.

Amerks goaltender Aaron Dell turned aside 24-of-26 shots. Adam Huska stopped 30-of-31 shots for the Wolf Pack.

Both teams were unable to covert on their power play opportunities as Rochester went 0-for-1 while Hartford finished 0-for-2.

Nick Boka scored the lone goal for the Amerks.

Matthew Robertson and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Wolf Pack.

The Amerks face the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for at 7 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Rocket in OT, 2-1

The Syracuse Crunch dropped their second straight game to the Laval Rocket as they were defeated, 2-1, in overtime at Place Bell on Friday night. Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov turned aside 25-of-27 shots. Kevin Poulin stopped 19-of-20 to earn the victory for the Rocket. Both teams were unable to convert...
NHL
theahl.com

Rueschhoff producing in increased role with Wolf Pack

For every action, there is a reaction. When it was announced in late December that taxi squads would be making a return until the NHL’s All-Star break, there was uncertainty throughout the American Hockey League as to what teams would look like. Which players would get recalled to their NHL affiliate?
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Jonny Brodzinski
Mesabi Tribune

‘Jackets fall short vs. Mirage, 2-1

VIRGINIA — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ hockey team had been outscored by Proctor/Hermantown 16-0 this season. So how would a third meeting shake out? A heck of a lot closer than maybe the Mirage wanted it to. Hibbing/Chisholm scored its first goal on Proctor/Hermantown in six periods, but the Mirage used their experience, getting goals in the first and second period en route to a 2-1 Section 7A semifinal victory over...
VIRGINIA, MN
FingerLakes1.com

RIT blanked by Mercyhurst, 1-0

The RIT men’s hockey team just couldn’t get anything going offensively as they fell, 1-0, to Mercyhurst on Friday night at Mercyhurst Ice Center. The Tigers recorded 34 shots on goal, but failed to capitalize on their power play opportunities as they went 0-for-5 while the Lakers finished 1-for-4.
SPORTS
Kentucky New Era

Lady Tigers fall in OT

EDDYVILLE — Hopkinsville traveled to Eddyville on Friday night and got into a slugfest with the Lady Lyons of Lyon County. The Lady Tigers battled back from an early deficit but failed to complete the comeback, falling 72-70 in overtime. After the first quarter it didn’t seem as if...
EDDYVILLE, KY
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell snaps skid with 5-2 win over Union

The Cornell men’s hockey team scored four consecutive goals to defeat Union, 5-2, on Saturday night at Messa Rink. The victory ended Cornell’s six-game winless streak. Goaltender Nate McDonald turned aside 27-of-29 shots for the Big Red. Connor Murphy stopped 23-of-27 shots for Union. Both teams were unable...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Americans#The Hartford Wolf Pack#Bridgeport Islanders#Fingerlakes1 Com App
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch lose on the road, 2-1 in OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 2-1, in overtime tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch are now 17-17-4-1 on the season and 1-2-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket. Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 25-of-27 shots, while Rocket netminder Kevin Poulin...
NHL
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch drop third straight to Rocket

The Syracuse Crunch dropped their third straight game to the Laval Rocket, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov turned aside 20-for-24 shots. Kevin Poulin stopped 38-of-39 shots for Rocket. Both teams were unable to convert on their power play opportunities as Syracuse went 0-for-3 and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

RIT drops second straight to Mercyhurst

The RIT men’s hockey team dropped their second straight game to Mercyhurst, 4-2, on Saturday night at Mercyhurst Ice Center. RIT goaltender Tommy Scarfone turned aside 26-of-30 shots. Kyle McClellan stopped 40-of-42 shots for Mercyhurst. The Tigers were unable to convert on their lone power play opportunity while the...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames Post-Game: Flames out-battle Islanders

Even in the National Hockey League, not every game is going to be picturesque. Sometimes both teams are playing their third game in four nights and passes aren’t quite as crisp or accurate as they’d be otherwise. On Saturday night, the Calgary Flames hosted the New York Islanders.
NHL
gustavus.edu

Women’s Hockey Drops First MIAC Game 2-1 in OT at Hamline

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – In a matchup of the MIAC’s two point leading teams, Gustavus women’s hockey dropped its first conference game of the season 2-1 in overtime at Hamline. The Gusties drop to 16-3-2 overall and 10-1-2 in the MIAC, while the Pipers improve to 12-7 overall and 10-3 in the league.
SAINT PETER, MN
Times Leader

WBS Penguins end three-game skid with 3-2 win at Lehigh Valley

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After 20 minutes in Allentown on Saturday night, the Penguins hit 10-plus periods with just three total goals. Nothing else to do but keep on shooting. Taylor Fedun and Nathan Legare found the net within 34 second of each other early...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Avs blank Stars….Senators’ Watson suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins’ Ahcan

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have run their team-record point streak to 19 games with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars. Darcy Kuemper handled 23 shots for his second shutout of the season, helping Colorado improve to 17-0-2 during the point streak. Gabriel Landeskog scored twice for the Avs, who also received goals from Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 72 points in 46 games. The Avs are three points ahead of the Panthers with a game in hand.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 3-1

Islanders generate 38 shots, but are stymied by Mike Smith. After striking oil on Wednesday night in Vancouver, the New York Islanders well ran dry in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place. Anthony Beauvillier's power-play goal was the lone Islanders tally on a...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy