Amerks fall to Wolf Pack in OT, 2-1

The Rochester Americans gained a point for the second straight night, but this time fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1, in overtime.

Amerks goaltender Aaron Dell turned aside 24-of-26 shots. Adam Huska stopped 30-of-31 shots for the Wolf Pack.

Both teams were unable to covert on their power play opportunities as Rochester went 0-for-1 while Hartford finished 0-for-2.

Nick Boka scored the lone goal for the Amerks.

Matthew Robertson and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Wolf Pack.

The Amerks face the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for at 7 p.m.

