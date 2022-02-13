ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Wrestling 19 Results (2/12): Athena Takes On Thunder Rosa

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Warrior Wrestling held its Warrior Wrestling 19 event on February 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. Warrior Wrestling 19 Results (2/12) Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Sam Adonis (c) defeated Lince Dorado. Dalton Castle defeated Warhorse. Skye...

