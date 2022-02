Last night, the Minnesota Wild made a statement. That statement was pretty straight forward and simple: Look out. By the tune of a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, where they once held a 3-0 lead heading into the last handful of minutes, the Wild didn’t want any of the noise that doubts them as a team that can actually garner enough of that necessary momentum through the post-season. Can they still be knocked out of the first round? Yeah, definitely, but this year it feels more remarkable than the previous seasons where we have seen them fall out of favor so quickly in the spring.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO