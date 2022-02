Strome scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues. Strome was the only Blackhawk to solve Ville Husso, doing so at 2:37 of the second period. In his last nine outings, Strome has picked up 11 points, six of which have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old is proving he can be reliable on offense in a top-six role, even if his non-scoring production can sometimes earn him a spot in the coach's doghouse. For the season, Strome is at nine points, 21 points, 65 shots on net, a minus-8 rating and 18 PIM in 35 outings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO