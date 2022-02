With the current cost of living on the rise, we’re all looking for new ways to cut costs and reduce our outgoings - all while still enjoying ourselves and indulging in our passions. If you’re anything like us, creating music isn’t something we can live without, so we’re constantly on the lookout for any killer discounts, deals or freebies we can find. When it comes to the best DAWs and the best VSTs, we expect to see products costing us hundreds of pounds, but not anymore. Until February 28th, you can get Arturia Analog Lab Intro completely free when you make any purchase from Plugin Boutique .

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO