Juanita Sanchez upsets Mt. Hope in DIII boys hoops
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Juanita Sanchez handed Mt. Hope just its second league loss Saturday night in Division III boys hoops.
The Huskies came in at 14-1, the top team in the league. But the Cavaliers had their number in this one, winning convincingly 51-35.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0