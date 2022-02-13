ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juanita Sanchez upsets Mt. Hope in DIII boys hoops

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Juanita Sanchez handed Mt. Hope just its second league loss Saturday night in Division III boys hoops.

The Huskies came in at 14-1, the top team in the league. But the Cavaliers had their number in this one, winning convincingly 51-35.

