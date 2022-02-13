ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Reif and George claim gold, Quincy sends 3 to Regionals after D3 Wrestling Districts

The Daily Reporter
 1 day ago
ADRIAN — The wrestlers donning the orange and black of Quincy High School traveled to Adrian Madison Saturday to compete in the MHSAA Division Three District 24 Individual Tournament.

The scrappy Orioles came away with three regional qualifiers after a long day of competition, including two championship winners and a fourth place finisher.

Bringing home indiviudal district titles were junior Jacob Reif at 125 pounds and junior Davin George at 189 pounds.

At 125 pounds it was Reif (36-5) taking home the gold medal after defeating Zak Shadley of Clinton, the Division Four 119 pound state runner-up in 2021, in the finals by a 2-1 decision. Reif kicked off his gold medal run with a first round bye, followed by a pin fall victory over Nicholas Moore of Adrian Madison in 1:08. In the semifinals it was Reif earning a hard fought 12-4 Major Decision over Deegan Herman of Napoleon to punch his ticket to the championship finals. There Reif took the hard fought battle with Shadley who last year fell in the state championship match to Aydan Sturtevant of Hesperia by a 2-1 decision. Reif dug deep and gutted out the win against the high profile athlete, defeating Shadley by a 2-1 decision and claiming the District crown.

At 189 pounds it was junior Davin George (35-6) taking the gold medal after defeating the defending Division Four 189 pound state champion Logan Badge of Clinton in the finals via forfeit. George kicked off his tournament run with a first round bye, followed by a pin fall win over Seth Mutter of Adrian Madison in 2:00. In the semifinals it was George defeating Trenton Warner of Onsted via pin fall in 1:42, setting up the championship match with Badge. Badge was forced to default due to injury, giving George his first career district title.

Also moving on to the regional round for the Orioles will be junior Hamilton Spieth (21-10) who took fourth place at 215 pounds. Spieth opened up his day with a first round win over Dallas Smith of Napoleon by pin fall in 3:30, followed by a quarterfinal win over Iahn Breen of Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard by a 9-2 decision. In the semifinals it was Spieth dropping a razor thin 4-3 decision to Luke Chambers of Williamston, sending the Oriole to the consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinals Spieth defeated Collin Eggleston of Blissfield via a 7-2 decision, leading to a third place matchup with Evan McColley of Jonesville. Spieth was forced to forfeit, giving him a very respective fourth place finish.

“I am really proud of the efforts of these young men today,” said Quincy head coach Matt Boger. “They all beat some good wrestlers to be able to stand on the podium. We look forward to more challenges next Saturday.”

The trio of Quincy Oriole grapplers will now advance on to the Division Three Regional tournament next Saturday to be held at Constantine High School.

CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
The Daily Reporter

