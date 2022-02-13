Zumba Gold with Jerome

When you're pulling your way through a back workout session, are you moving as quickly as possible to power through your reps, or are you taking your time to put your muscles to the test? What's more effective for building muscle? That's the question posed to legendary bodybuilder Charles Glass, a.k.a. the Godfather of Bodybuilding. Glass, who has 35 years of experience as a competitor and coach, was working with his client Natasha Larente to help her to learn how to engage her back muscles better during pulling exercises like incline chest-supported machine rows. That said, you can apply these tips to similar pulling movements like dumbbell rows, cable rows, and even pullups.

