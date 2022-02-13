ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman John Garamendi on U.S. plan if Russia invades Ukraine

By KRON4 Staff
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would face “swift and severe costs” if it chose to invade Ukraine.

Congressman John Garamendi discusses what exactly those ‘swift and severe costs’ may look like.

Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

Garamendi speaks with KRON4 anchors Jonathan McCall and Justine Waldman.

Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — With the risk of war looming larger, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days. Before talking to Biden, Putin had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, […]
