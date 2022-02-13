Congressman John Garamendi on U.S. plan if Russia invades Ukraine
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would face “swift and severe costs” if it chose to invade Ukraine.
Congressman John Garamendi discusses what exactly those ‘swift and severe costs’ may look like.Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis
Garamendi speaks with KRON4 anchors Jonathan McCall and Justine Waldman.
