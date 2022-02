A woman was fatally shot and nine police officers were injured early Friday in a Phoenix suburb, police said. An officer responding to a report of a shooting was invited inside a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix, by a suspect who then "ambushed" the officer with gunfire while still outside the house about 2:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO