ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michigan bettors backing Matthew Stafford, Rams in Super Bowl in big way

By Tony Paul, The Detroit News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

Feb. 13—More than $7 billion is expected to be wagered on Sunday's Super Bowl, and a considerable chunk of that is being bet legally in Michigan. And the numbers don't lie: Michigan still backs Matthew Stafford, the Detroit Lions' quarterback for 12 years before he was traded a year ago and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
On3.com

Calvin Johnson sends message to Matt Stafford following Super Bowl win

Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford will forever be connected from their time in Detroit. While the duo were hamstrung by multiple factors with the Lions, they rose above and carried the franchise for multiple seasons. Always intertwined, Johnson sent a message to Stafford after watching his former quarterback find victory...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell Heads to Minnesota as a Super Bowl Champion

With Super Bowl LVI officially in the books, the Minnesota Vikings can also officially hire Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach. And O’Connell officially heads to Minnesota as a Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl LVI ended in thrilling fashion, with the LA Rams winning 23-20 over the...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl Predictions: Here's What Rams and Bengals Must Do to Win

Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor. Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow. Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja'Marr Chase. Aaron Donald vs. ... Wait, who's blocking Aaron Donald?. Of course, there will be a Cincinnati Bengal player standing between the three-time defensive MVP and the aforementioned Burrow. But how well the Bengals scheme to protect their star QB, will determine how far they go in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Rams#Burrow#Ja Marr Chase
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
lineups.com

Ja’Marr Chase Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals are a four-point underdog with their money line at +165. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Cincinnati receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Bengals were a one-point underdog to the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, losing 26-21.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Stafford's Late TD to Cooper Kupp Propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI Victory

The Los Angeles Rams overcame two turnovers and the second-quarter loss of Odell Beckham Jr. to outlast the Bengals on Sunday and capture Super Bowl LVI. Matt Stafford, whom the franchised traded for this past offseason in order to increase its chances at securing the Lombardi Trophy, led a fourth-quarter comeback at SoFi Stadium in a victory that'll do a lot for his, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald's legacies.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy